United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1920 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1920 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1920 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,825,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1920
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1920 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 916 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 450. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1920 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1920 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1920 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1920 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1920 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1920 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1920 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1920 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1920 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1920 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1920 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1920 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1920 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1920 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1920 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1920 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1920 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1920 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1920 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1920 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1920 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
