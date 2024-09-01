United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1920 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,825,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1920
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1920 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 916 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 450. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1920 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
