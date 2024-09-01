flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1920 "Type 1911-1920" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1920 "Type 1911-1920" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1920 "Type 1911-1920" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,136,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1920
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1920 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3455 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place September 6, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (11)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (3)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction Denga1700 - October 4, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date October 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 282 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction London Coins - September 7, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1920 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

