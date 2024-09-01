United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1920 "Type 1911-1920" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,136,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1920
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1920 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3455 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place September 6, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 282 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
