United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1920 "Type 1920-1927" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1920
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1920 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1920 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search