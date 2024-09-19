flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1920 "Type 1920-1927" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1920 "Type 1920-1927" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1920 "Type 1920-1927" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1920
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1920 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction Alexander - September 26, 2021
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction Alexander - September 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 26, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1920 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1920 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access