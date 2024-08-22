flag
Penny 1920 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1920 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1920 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 124,693,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1920
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1920 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39266 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction 2020 Auctions - March 31, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date March 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Russiancoin - February 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1920 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1920 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

