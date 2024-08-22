United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1920 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 124,693,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1920
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1920 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39266 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Russiancoin (15)
- Stack's (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1920 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search