Sixpence 1922 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1922 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39149 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 329. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (10) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)