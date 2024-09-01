United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1922 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 168,790,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1922
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1922 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39149 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 329. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (10)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numisor (1)
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
