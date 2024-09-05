United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1930 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,990,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1930
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1930 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 36189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 188. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (10)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search