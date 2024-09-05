Sixpence 1930 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1930 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 36189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 188. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) VF (10) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (3)