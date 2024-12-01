Sixpence 1913 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1913 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3122 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 740. Bidding took place September 26, 2013.

