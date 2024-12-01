flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1913 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1913 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1913 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Inasta Spa

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,500,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1913 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3122 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 740. Bidding took place September 26, 2013.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 44 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction Denga1700 - October 4, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction Denga1700 - October 4, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date October 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction Inasta - November 30, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date November 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction 2020 Auctions - March 31, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date March 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction Heritage - January 2, 2020
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction Heritage - January 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 2, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction Heritage - March 3, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction Heritage - March 3, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 7, 2013
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction Heritage - September 5, 2013
United Kingdom Sixpence 1913 at auction Heritage - September 5, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date September 5, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

