United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1913 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Inasta Spa
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,500,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1913
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1913 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3122 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 740. Bidding took place September 26, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 44 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 2, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
12
