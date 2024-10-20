United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1932 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,406,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1932
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1932 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3519 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 198,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (10)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
1324 $
Price in auction currency 198000 JPY
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 19, 2019
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
