United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1932 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1932 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1932 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,406,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1932
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1932 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3519 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 198,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2024.

  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (10)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1932 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
1324 $
Price in auction currency 198000 JPY
United Kingdom Sixpence 1932 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1932 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1932 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1932 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1932 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1932 at auction Denga1700 - October 4, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date October 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1932 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1932 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1932 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1932 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1932 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1932 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1932 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 19, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 19, 2019
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1932 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1932 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1932 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1932 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
