Sixpence 1932 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1932 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3519 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 198,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (4) VF (11) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF65 (3) PF63 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)