United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1932

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1932
Reverse Penny 1932
Penny 1932
Average price 190 $
Sales
1 23
Obverse Halfpenny 1932
Reverse Halfpenny 1932
Halfpenny 1932
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Farthing 1932
Reverse Farthing 1932
Farthing 1932
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 20

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1932
Reverse Crown 1932
Crown 1932
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 171
Obverse Halfcrown 1932
Reverse Halfcrown 1932
Halfcrown 1932
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse Florin 1932
Reverse Florin 1932
Florin 1932
Average price 160 $
Sales
2 89
Obverse Shilling 1932
Reverse Shilling 1932
Shilling 1932
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Sixpence 1932
Reverse Sixpence 1932
Sixpence 1932
Average price 2 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1932
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1932
Fourpence (Groat) 1932
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1932
Reverse Threepence 1932
Threepence 1932
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1932
Reverse Threepence 1932
Threepence 1932
Average price 6 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Twopence 1932
Reverse Twopence 1932
Twopence 1932
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1932
Reverse Penny 1932
Penny 1932
Average price
Sales
0 0
