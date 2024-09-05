flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1932 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1932 "Type 1927-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1932 "Type 1927-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,887,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1932
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1932 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 21999 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (11)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1932 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1932 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence 1932 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1932 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1932 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1932 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1932 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1932 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1932 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1932 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1932 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 12, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1932 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1932 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1932 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1932 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1932 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Threepence 1932 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

