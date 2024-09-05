United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1932 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,887,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1932
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1932 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 21999 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (11)
- Heritage (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
