Penny 1932 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1932 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2613 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 4,400. Bidding took place April 9, 2024.

