flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1932 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1932 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1932 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,278,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1932
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1932 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2613 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 4,400. Bidding took place April 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2878 $
Price in auction currency 4400 AUD
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Artemide Aste - December 5, 2021
Seller Artemide Aste
Date December 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Heritage - February 27, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Heritage - February 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Heritage - March 19, 2015
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Heritage - March 19, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2015
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Heritage - December 24, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Heritage - December 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 24, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Spink - January 14, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Spink - January 14, 2014
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2014
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2012
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2012
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Penny 1932 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1932 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access