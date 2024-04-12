United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1932 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,278,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1932
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1932 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2613 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 4,400. Bidding took place April 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (6)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2878 $
Price in auction currency 4400 AUD
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2015
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 24, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2014
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search