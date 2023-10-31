United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1932 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,448,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1932
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1932 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 742 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 41 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
