Halfpenny 1932 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1932 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 742 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

