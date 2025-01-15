flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1932 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Crown 1932 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Crown 1932 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,4546 oz) 14,14 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,395

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1932
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (171)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1932 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 4,400. Bidding took place September 29, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (9)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (9)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (3)
  • DNW (19)
  • Goldberg (10)
  • Heritage (18)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (27)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • NOONANS (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (29)
  • St James’s (7)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction St James’s - June 1, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1932 at auction Spink - May 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date May 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1932 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access