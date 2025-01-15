United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1932 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,4546 oz) 14,14 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,395
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1932
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (171)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1932 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 4,400. Bidding took place September 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

