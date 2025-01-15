flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1932 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1932 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1932 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,168,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1932
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1932 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.

United Kingdom Shilling 1932 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1932 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1932 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1932 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1932 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1932 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1932 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1932 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1932 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1932 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1932 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1932 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1932 at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1932 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1932 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1932 at auction Russiancoin - August 23, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1932 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1932 at auction Karamitsos - May 10, 2014
Seller Karamitsos
Date May 10, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
