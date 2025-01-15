United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1932 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,168,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1932
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1932 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (10)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search