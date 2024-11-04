flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1932 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1932 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1932 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,794,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1932
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1932 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 33897 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (10)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Katz (2)
  • London Coins (6)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Via (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1932 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1932 at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1932 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1932 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1932 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1932 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1932 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1932 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1932 at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1932 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1932 at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1932 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1932 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1932 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1932 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1932 at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1932 at auction Spink - January 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1932 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1932 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1932 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1932 at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1932 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access