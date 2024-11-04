Halfcrown 1932 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1932 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 33897 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

