Halfcrown 1932 (United Kingdom, George V)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,794,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1932
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1932 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 33897 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
