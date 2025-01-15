flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1932 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1932 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1932 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Petra Klein

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,293,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1932
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1932 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 31768 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (7)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
Seller BAC
Date June 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2012
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1932 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1932 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access