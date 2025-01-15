United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1932 (United Kingdom, George V)
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1932 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 31768 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2012
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
