United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1932 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 717,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1932
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1932 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place July 15, 2004.
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 44 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
