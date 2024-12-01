flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1932 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1932 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1932 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 717,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1932
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1932 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place July 15, 2004.

United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 44 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1932 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
