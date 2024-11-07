United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1923 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,383,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1923
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1923 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 62527 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 492. Bidding took place August 11, 2021.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 30 AUD
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
