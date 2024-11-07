flag
Sixpence 1923 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1923 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1923 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,383,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1923
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1923 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 62527 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 492. Bidding took place August 11, 2021.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1923 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1923 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 30 AUD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1923 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1923 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1923 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1923 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1923 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1923 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1923 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1923 at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1923 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1923 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1923 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1923 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1923 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1923 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1923 at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1923 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1923 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
