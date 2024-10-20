United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1934 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,304,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1934
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1934 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (12)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
1204 $
Price in auction currency 180000 JPY
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
