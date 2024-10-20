flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1934 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1934 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1934 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,304,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1934
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1934 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (12)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1934 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1934 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
1204 $
Price in auction currency 180000 JPY
United Kingdom Sixpence 1934 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1934 at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1934 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1934 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1934 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1934 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1934 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1934 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1934 at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1934 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1934 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1934 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1934 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1934 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1934 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1934 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1934 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1934 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1934 at auction Stephen Album - May 19, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 19, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
