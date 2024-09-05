flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1925 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1925 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1925 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,721,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1925
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1925 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 33475 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,201. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • BAC (10)
  • Heritage (6)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1925 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1925 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access