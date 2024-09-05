United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1925 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,721,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1925
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1925 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 33475 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,201. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- BAC (10)
- Heritage (6)
- London Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
