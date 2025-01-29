flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1925

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1925
Reverse Halfpenny 1925
Halfpenny 1925
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Farthing 1925
Reverse Farthing 1925
Farthing 1925
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 6

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1925 BM
Reverse Sovereign 1925 BM
Sovereign 1925 BM
Average price 670 $
Sales
3 582

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1925
Reverse Halfcrown 1925
Halfcrown 1925
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 77
Obverse Florin 1925
Reverse Florin 1925
Florin 1925
Average price 230 $
Sales
1 66
Obverse Shilling 1925
Reverse Shilling 1925
Shilling 1925
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse Sixpence 1925
Reverse Sixpence 1925
Sixpence 1925
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1925
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1925
Fourpence (Groat) 1925
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1925
Reverse Threepence 1925
Threepence 1925
Average price 10 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Twopence 1925
Reverse Twopence 1925
Twopence 1925
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1925
Reverse Penny 1925
Penny 1925
Average price
Sales
0 0
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access