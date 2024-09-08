flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1925 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1925 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1925 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,413,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1925
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1925 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 4772 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,415. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1925 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 588 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1925 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1925 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1925 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1925 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1925 at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1925 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1925 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1925 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1925 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1925 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1925 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1925 at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1925 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1925 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1925 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1925 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1925 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1925 at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1925 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1925 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

