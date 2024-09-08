United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1925 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,413,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1925
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1925 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 4772 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,415. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (12)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (12)
- Goldberg (8)
- Heritage (8)
- London Coins (19)
- NOONANS (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 588 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
