Florin 1925 (United Kingdom, George V)

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1925 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 22002 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (3) XF (28) VF (16) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (5) NGC (5)

