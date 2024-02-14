flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1925 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1925 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1925 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,404,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1925
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1925 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 22002 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

United Kingdom Florin 1925 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1925 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1925 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1925 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1925 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1925 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1925 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1925 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1925 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1925 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1925 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1925 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1925 at auction Heritage - December 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1925 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1925 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1925 at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1925 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1925 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1925 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1925 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1925 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
