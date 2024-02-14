United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1925 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,404,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1925
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1925 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 22002 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Popular sections
