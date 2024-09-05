Farthing 1925 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1925 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 875 sold at the Veilinghuis de Ruiter auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place October 4, 2023.

Сondition UNC (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) BN (2) Service NGC (2)