Farthing 1925 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1925 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1925 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,635,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1925
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1925 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 875 sold at the Veilinghuis de Ruiter auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place October 4, 2023.

United Kingdom Farthing 1925 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1925 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1925 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1925 at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1925 at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1925 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

