United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1925 (United Kingdom, George V)
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1925 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 875 sold at the Veilinghuis de Ruiter auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place October 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Katz (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search