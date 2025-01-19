Sovereign 1925 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1925 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 25286 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place September 8, 2024.

