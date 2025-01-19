flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1925 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1925 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sovereign 1925 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,406,631

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1925
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (578)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1925 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 25286 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place September 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Heritage - January 9, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
826 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 13, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - November 27, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 7, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction St James’s - November 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS66 ICG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
Seller NOA
Date October 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Aurora Numismatica - October 9, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS66 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
Seller Cayón
Date February 6, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1925 BM at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2025
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
