United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1925 BM (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,406,631
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1925
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (578)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1925 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 25286 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place September 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
826 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS66 ICG
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
