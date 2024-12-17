United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1925 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Via GmbH
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,216,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1925
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1925 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1623 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place September 28, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 5, 2019
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search