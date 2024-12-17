Halfpenny 1925 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1925 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1623 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place September 28, 2005.

