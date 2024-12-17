flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1925 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfpenny 1925 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfpenny 1925 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,216,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1925
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1925 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1623 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place September 28, 2005.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1925 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1925 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1925 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1925 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1925 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1925 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1925 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1925 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1925 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1925 at auction Heritage - September 5, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 5, 2019
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1925 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1925 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1925 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1925 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1925 at auction Teutoburger - October 29, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date October 29, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1925 at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1925 at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

