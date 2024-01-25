United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1925 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,419,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1925
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1925 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place December 4, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (10)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (4)
- London Coins (5)
- NOONANS (1)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
