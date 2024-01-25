flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1925 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1925 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1925 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: COINS NUMISMATICA BARCELONA SL

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,419,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1925
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1925 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place December 4, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • London Coins (5)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1925 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1925 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1925 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1925 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1925 at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1925 at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1925 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1925 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1925 at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1925 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1925 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1925 at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1925 at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1925 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1925 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1925 at auction Spink - March 29, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1925 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1925 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1925 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1925 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1925 at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1925 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access