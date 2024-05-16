United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1925 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,733,000
- Mintage BU 1,438
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1925
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1925 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2398 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place December 28, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (11)
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search