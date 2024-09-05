United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1921 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,340,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1921
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1921 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1743 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 110. Bidding took place December 5, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- BAC (10)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (4)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
