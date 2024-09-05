flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1921 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1921 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1921 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,340,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1921
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1921 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1743 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 110. Bidding took place December 5, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • BAC (10)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction Denga1700 - October 4, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction Denga1700 - October 4, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date October 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1921 at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 15, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1921 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access