United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1928 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1928 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1928 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,123,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1928
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1928 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 21849 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 155,250. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (12)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1928 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1928 at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1928 at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1928 at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1928 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1928 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 46 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1928 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1928 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1928 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1928 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1928 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1928 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1928 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1928 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1928 at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1928 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1928 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1928 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1928 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1928 at auction Cayón - July 4, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1928 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

