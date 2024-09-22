United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1928 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,123,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1928
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1928 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 21849 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 155,250. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (12)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (2)
- London Coins (3)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 46 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
