United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1928

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1928
Reverse Penny 1928
Penny 1928
Average price 4 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Halfpenny 1928
Reverse Halfpenny 1928
Halfpenny 1928
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Farthing 1928
Reverse Farthing 1928
Farthing 1928
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 19

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1928
Reverse Crown 1928
Crown 1928
Average price 360 $
Sales
2 449
Obverse Halfcrown 1928
Reverse Halfcrown 1928
Halfcrown 1928
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 81
Obverse Florin 1928
Reverse Florin 1928
Florin 1928
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Shilling 1928
Reverse Shilling 1928
Shilling 1928
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse Sixpence 1928
Reverse Sixpence 1928
Sixpence 1928
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1928
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1928
Fourpence (Groat) 1928
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1928
Reverse Threepence 1928
Threepence 1928
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1928
Reverse Threepence 1928
Threepence 1928
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse Twopence 1928
Reverse Twopence 1928
Twopence 1928
Average price
Sales
0 0
