flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1928 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1928 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1928 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,088,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1928
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1928 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 65664 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (3)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction Heritage - September 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction Heritage - December 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction Heritage - October 3, 2019
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction Heritage - October 3, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction Numismática Leilões - December 18, 2018
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction Heritage - August 30, 2018
United Kingdom Florin 1928 at auction Heritage - August 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 30, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1928 All English coins English silver coins English coins Florin Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access