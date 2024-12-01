United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1928 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Aurea Numismatika
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,088,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1928
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1928 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 65664 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (3)
- CMA Auctions (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (7)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (2)
- London Coins (3)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
