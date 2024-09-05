flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1928 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1928 "Type 1927-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1928 "Type 1927-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,302,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1928
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1928 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 298 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place March 27, 2017.

United Kingdom Threepence 1928 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1928 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1928 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1928 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1928 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1928 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1928 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1928 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1928 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1928 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1928 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1928 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1928 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1928 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1928 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1928 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

