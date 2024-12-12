United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1928 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,178,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1928
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1928 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 21996 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2017
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 7, 2012
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
