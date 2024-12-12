flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1928 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1928 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1928 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Nomisma Spa

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,178,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1928
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1928 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 21996 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (4)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Heritage - December 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Inasta - February 8, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Nomisma - January 28, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 6, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Heritage - March 21, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Heritage - March 21, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2017
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Heritage - February 7, 2012
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Heritage - February 7, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date February 7, 2012
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Penny 1928 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1928 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access