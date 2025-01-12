flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1928 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1928 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1928 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Artemide Aste s.r.l.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,626,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1928
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1928 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3682 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 112,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • BAC (3)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction Artemide Aste - January 12, 2025
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 12, 2025
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF62 RB NGC
Selling price
742 $
Price in auction currency 111000 JPY
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction Numismática Leilões - April 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PF62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2012
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction Heritage - September 27, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction Heritage - September 27, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2012
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
United Kingdom Farthing 1928 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1928 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access