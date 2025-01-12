Farthing 1928 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1928 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3682 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 112,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

