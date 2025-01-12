United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1928 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,626,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1928
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1928 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3682 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 112,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (2)
- BAC (3)
- Heritage (4)
- Katz (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 12, 2025
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF62 RB NGC
Selling price
742 $
Price in auction currency 111000 JPY
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PF62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2012
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2012
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search