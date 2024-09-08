United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1928 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,137,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1928
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1928 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 21020 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place July 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 18000 JPY
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
