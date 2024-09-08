flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1928 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1928 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1928 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: PGNUM

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,137,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1928
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1928 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 21020 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place July 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • Klondike Auction (3)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1928 at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1928 at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1928 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 18000 JPY
United Kingdom Shilling 1928 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1928 at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1928 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 14, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1928 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1928 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1928 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1928 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1928 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 3, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1928 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1928 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1928 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 20, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1928 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1928 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1928 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1928 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 4, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1928 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1928 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1928 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1928 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access