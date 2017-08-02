United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1928 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,935,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1928
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1928 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61151 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place October 11, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search