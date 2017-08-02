Halfpenny 1928 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1928 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61151 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place October 11, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)