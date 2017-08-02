flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1928 (United Kingdom, George V)

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,935,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1928
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1928 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61151 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place October 11, 2009.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1928 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1928 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1928 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1928 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

