Crown 1928 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Crown 1928 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Crown 1928 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Bruun Rasmussen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,4546 oz) 14,14 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,034

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1928
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (447)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1928 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 712 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place March 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
