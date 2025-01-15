United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1928 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,4546 oz) 14,14 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,034
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1928
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (447)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1928 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 712 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place March 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
