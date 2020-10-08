flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1928 "Type 1928-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1928 "Type 1928-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1928 "Type 1928-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Inasta Spa

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,835

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1928
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1928 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 752 sold at the InAsta S.p.A. auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place October 6, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Inasta (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1928 at auction Inasta - October 8, 2020
Seller Inasta
Date October 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1928 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access