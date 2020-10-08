United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1928 "Type 1928-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,835
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1928
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1928 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 752 sold at the InAsta S.p.A. auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place October 6, 2020.
Сondition
