Halfcrown 1928 (United Kingdom, George V)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,763,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1928
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1928 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2316 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place March 4, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 110 CHF
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS62 ANACS
Selling price
