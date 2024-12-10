Halfcrown 1928 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1928 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2316 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place March 4, 2017.

