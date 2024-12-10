flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1928 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1928 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1928 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,763,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1928
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1928 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2316 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place March 4, 2017.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1928 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 110 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1928 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1928 at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1928 at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS62 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1928 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1928 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1928 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1928 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1928 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1928 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1928 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1928 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1928 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1928 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1928 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1928 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1928 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1928 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1928 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1928 at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1928 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

