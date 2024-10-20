United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1933 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,185,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1933
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1933 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1247 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,150. Bidding took place September 27, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- BAC (10)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Heritage (5)
- London Coins (3)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
1338 $
Price in auction currency 200000 JPY
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search