Sixpence 1917 (United Kingdom, George V)

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1917 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.

