Sixpence 1917 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1917 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1917 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Bertolami Fine Arts

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,725,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1917 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1917 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1917 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1917 at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1917 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1917 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1917 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1917 at auction aquila numismatics - December 4, 2022
Seller aquila numismatics
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1917 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1917 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1917 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1917 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1917 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1917 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1917 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1917 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1917 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 17, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1917 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1917 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 25, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1917 at auction Bertolami - September 27, 2020
Seller Bertolami
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1917 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1917 at auction Bertolami - May 3, 2020
Seller Bertolami
Date May 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

