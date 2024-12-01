United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1917 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Bertolami Fine Arts
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,725,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1917
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1917 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- aquila numismatics (1)
- BAC (12)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Bertolami (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (10)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- London Coins (5)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 25, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search