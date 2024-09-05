United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1926 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,810,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1926
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1926 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 36187 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 306. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 26 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
