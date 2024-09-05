flag
Sixpence 1926 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1926 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1926 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,810,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1926
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1926 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 36187 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 306. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1926 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1926 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1926 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 26 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1926 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1926 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1926 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1926 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1926 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1926 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1926 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1926 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1926 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1926 at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1926 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1926 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1926 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1926 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1926 at auction Roma Numismatics - April 13, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1926 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1926 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1926 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

