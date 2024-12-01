United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1914 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Numismática Leilões
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,715,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1914
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1914 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39141 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 494. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 36 GBP
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 100 AUD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
