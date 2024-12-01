flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1914 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1914 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1914 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Numismática Leilões

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,715,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1914 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39141 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 494. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (8)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (9)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1914 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 36 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1914 at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 100 AUD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1914 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1914 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1914 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1914 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1914 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1914 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1914 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1914 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1914 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1914 at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1914 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1914 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1914 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1914 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1914 at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1914 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1914 at auction Heritage - March 18, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1914 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 17, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1914 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price

