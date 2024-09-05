Sixpence 1936 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1936 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1719 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 150,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2017.

