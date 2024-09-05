United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1936 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,380,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1936
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1936 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1719 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 150,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (11)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (4)
- London Coins (3)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Pesek Auctions (3)
- Russiancoin (5)
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
12
