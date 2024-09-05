flag
Sixpence 1936 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1936 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1936 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,380,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1936
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1936 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1719 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 150,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (11)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (3)
  • Russiancoin (5)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1936 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

