flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1915 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1915 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1915 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,695,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1915 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39142 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 235. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Heritage (2)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Olympus Numismatics UG (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction Olympus Numismatics UG - February 17, 2023
Seller Olympus Numismatics UG
Date February 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction Heritage - April 2, 2015
United Kingdom Sixpence 1915 at auction Heritage - April 2, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 2, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1915 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access