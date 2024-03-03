United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1915 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,695,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1915
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1915 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39142 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 235. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
