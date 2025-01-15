United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1931 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,873,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1931
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1931 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
