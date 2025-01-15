flag
Sixpence 1931 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1931 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1931 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,873,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1931
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1931 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
United Kingdom Sixpence 1931 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

