United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1931

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1931
Reverse Penny 1931
Penny 1931
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Halfpenny 1931
Reverse Halfpenny 1931
Halfpenny 1931
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Farthing 1931
Reverse Farthing 1931
Farthing 1931
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 23

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1931
Reverse Crown 1931
Crown 1931
Average price 320 $
Sales
2 200
Obverse Halfcrown 1931
Reverse Halfcrown 1931
Halfcrown 1931
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse Florin 1931
Reverse Florin 1931
Florin 1931
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Shilling 1931
Reverse Shilling 1931
Shilling 1931
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Sixpence 1931
Reverse Sixpence 1931
Sixpence 1931
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1931
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1931
Fourpence (Groat) 1931
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1931
Reverse Threepence 1931
Threepence 1931
Average price 2 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Twopence 1931
Reverse Twopence 1931
Twopence 1931
Average price
Sales
0 0
