Farthing 1931 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1931 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1931 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Numismatica Ferrarese

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,595,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1931
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1931 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place March 27, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (7)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1931 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1931 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1931 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1931 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1931 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1931 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1931 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1931 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1931 at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1931 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1931 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1931 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1931 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1931 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1931 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1931 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1931 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 25, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1931 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1931 at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1931 at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
Seller BAC
Date June 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1931 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

