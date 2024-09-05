United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1931 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Numismatica Ferrarese
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,595,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1931
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1931 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place March 27, 2017.
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
