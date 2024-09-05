Farthing 1931 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1931 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place March 27, 2017.

