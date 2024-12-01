United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1931 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,264,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1931
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1931 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 62541 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
