Halfcrown 1931 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1931 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 62541 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (17) AU (4) XF (2) VF (11) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) AU58 (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Agora (2)

Aurea (1)

BAC (10)

Coin Cabinet (4)

DNW (1)

Heritage (5)

Heritage Eur (1)

Katz (1)

London Coins (5)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Spink (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)