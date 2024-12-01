flag
Halfcrown 1931 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1931 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1931 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,264,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1931
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1931 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 62541 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1931 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1931 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1931 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1931 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1931 at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1931 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1931 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1931 at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1931 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1931 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1931 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1931 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 28, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1931 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1931 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1931 at auction Agora - February 8, 2022
Seller Agora
Date February 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1931 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 30, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1931 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1931 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1931 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1931 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1931 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

